JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come celebrate the joyfulness of the holiday season in Cambria City.
“A SongWorks Christmas” will be held Wednesday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown, and it will feature a dinner along with members from the songwriting workshops performing their original holiday works and other Christmas and winter music.
SongWorks, which is a regional group of musicians who gather on a regular basis to encourage each other to write and perform live music, is returning to perform its annual holiday concert after canceling last year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“I think I can speak for all of our members that we terribly missed having this annual Christmas concert last year,” said Denise Baldwin, a SongWorks’ member. “We are thrilled for this one coming up in a few days.”
An optional pre-dinner, which will be catered by Anthony’s, will served at 6 p.m.
The menu will include chicken filets, parsley potatoes, green beans, a tossed salad and gob cake. Alcohol will be BYOB for the event.
The concert portion of the event will begin at 7 p.m.
Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle, said the annual SongWorks performance is a staple at The Grand Halle and a local favorite.
“Our audiences can expect us to keep our traditions of the warm holiday dinner, a festively decorated Halle and an intimate concert with local favorites,” she said. “As for the music, they can expect some new variations of traditional holiday songs and fresh, original pieces to help set the tone for the evening.”
Tickets are $22 for the dinner and performance and must be purchased in advance by Dec. 6.
Cost to attend just the performance is $10, and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.
To order tickets, call 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
