Come on out for a festive afternoon street party.
Gallery on Gazebo will present its Sunday on the Square event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The fundraising event will feature chefs from the Greater Johnstown area who will be serving up speciality food items in tents scattered throughout the park.
Gazebo Place will be closed to traffic and lined with flower-strewn tables where attendees will be able to sit and relax and enjoy chef-prepared culinary creations.
Live musical entertainment will be provided in the park's gazebo throughout the day.
Vicki Truscello, event chairwoman, said the idea behind Sunday in the Square is to attract more people downtown to see what the area has to offer and to learn more about what Gallery on Gazebo is about.
"We have our beautiful Piazza almost finished and we want to show that off, plus it's neat for people to come down and try some of the chef's food from places they've maybe never gone before," she said.
Participating chefs include those from Asiago's, Balance Restaurant, House of Smoke, Simply Good Gourmet and Ortega's Cuban Cafe.
"They'll be doing some unique and creative food," Truscello said.
H. Wonder Coffee and Records will be open in the gallery selling smoothies and coffees, and Germantown Winery will offer a variety of wines.
Music will be provided by the Denise Canby Band who will entertain with a variety of music from smooth jazz to soft rock.
And Jim Vizzini will be strolling through the park with his accordion.
Duane Webb will add some humor to the event by drawing caricatures.
New this year, Flood City Car Club will hold a cruise on Main Street from Market to Franklin streets.
For children, there will be an arts and crafts tent that will give them the chance to make two crafts.
There also will a duck splash in the fountain, basket raffle, 50/50 and silent auction.
"There's some really nice items in the silent auction," Truscello said. "We have a vacation house in Orlando, Florida, with seven bedrooms, a chef who will come to your house and prepare a meal for six, two Steelers preseason club seat tickets, a lottery tree and tree filled with gift cards worth $500."
In addition, SEADS Garden Center will be on hand selling plants and flowers.
"We want people to experience the arts," Truscello said. "Everyone is anxious to get out, and this is an opportunity to meet new people and friends, get something to eat and drink and just enjoy the atmosphere."
Proceeds from Sunday on the Square will benefit Gallery on Gazebo programming and the completion of the Piazza.
Event sponsors are AmeriServ Financial and Wessel & Co.
Vendors spots are still available by calling 814-539-4345 or email rosemary@galleryongazebo.org.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 814-248-5355.
Admission is $10 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.galleryongazebo.org/events.
