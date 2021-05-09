Bring your appetite to this festival.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church will hold its Taste of Serbia event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon until sold out Sunday in the church hall, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johnstown.
“This started out as a fundraiser, which we had planned before the pandemic to be held in the spring of 2020, but that fell through,” said Suzette Gardenhour, church member and festival volunteer.
“We still wanted to give this a try, so we’re going to do it as a take-out event.”
The menu includes lamb sandwiches, sarma (stuffed cabbage), cevapi (grilled pork and beef sausage) pita, coleslaw, Serbian beans, palacinka (crepe-like pancake), gibanica (crusty layered pastry) and Serbian donuts.
“It really is a taste of ethnic Serbia food,” Gardenhour said.
She said church members have been preparing and making food for the festival for three months.
“Everything is absolutely delicious,” Gardenhour said.
“People around here just love authentic European food, and they love to experience very traditional Serbian foods.”
She said Taste of Serbia is one of the first festivals in the area this year, and she’s hopeful people will come out to enjoy the food.
“We live on our reputation and are fairly recognizable because our fish fries are successful as well as our other dinners,” Gardenhour said.
“We also participate in the Johnstown Slavic Festival and our cevapi is a big drawl, so that of course is on the festival menu.”
Proceeds will benefit church-operating costs.
Phone calls will not be accepted, and cash or check only will be received.
