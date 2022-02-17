An area organization is seeking the community’s help in feeding those in need.
Saturday’s Kitchen, a group that serves meals on Saturdays and Sundays at St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown, is looking for volunteers to help serve meals and also is asking for monetary donations.
“We want to keep feeding people. There’s always going to be people out there who are hungry,” said Joan Bost, founder and director of Saturday’s Kitchen.
The meal program, which has been operational since 2007, feeds between 90 to 120 people each weekend day.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“People donate $350 for the meal, and I do my own menus and order the food myself and save where I can,” Bost said. “Most of the food is prepared, and it’s just a matter of tweaking some of the food and heating it. People who pay for the meal will then come down and serve it.”
She said although meals cost a total of $350 per day, she will accept any amount of funds that people can donate.
“We have to pay a chef and a manger and that’s where the price of these meals comes in,” Bost said.
“We’re able to make up the additional with our ‘Christmas in July’ campaign, but we can’t afford to pay the entire price.”
In addition, organizers are hoping to recruit six volunteers to help serve.
“Right now, the dining hall is closed and we’re doing take-out, so they don’t come in contact with patrons and they’re in the kitchen filling containers,” Bost said.
“We also ask them to help with the dessert.”
She said for 2022, she needs volunteers to fill 21 days.
“I have never been that sparse on the schedule before,” Bost said.
“If there’s no money coming in and no volunteers, we’ll have to close down, but it’s our goal to keep this ongoing.”
Donations are handled through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Checks should be made payable to Saturday’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1133, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
For more information, call Bost at 814-536-3473.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.