PORTAGE, Pa. – The Portage Public Library has received funding to offer Wi-Fi hotspots, tablets with built-in Wi-Fi and Chromebooks with built-in Wi-Fi to library patrons 18 and older.
Through the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Fund, the library will be able to offer broadband internet service for off-campus use.
The Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks and tablets can be borrowed at the library, 704 Main St.
Those interested must have a library card to participate and complete a form certifying that they do not have sufficient computer/broadband internet access.
Information: 814-736-4340.
