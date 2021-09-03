The Pennsylvania March for Life will be held Sept. 27 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
A rally will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the march at noon.
Speakers will include Abby Johnson with And Then There Were None; Ryan Bomberger with Radiance Foundation; Jeanne Mancini
with March for Life; and Michael Geer with Pennsylvania Family Institute.
Cambria and Somerset county residents interested in attending should call 814-269-1470 to reserve a free seat.
For more information on the march, visit PAMarchForLife.org.
