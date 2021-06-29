The Pennsylvania Army National Guards’ 28th Infantry Division Band will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Ebensburg.
They will present a program featuring selections from light classics and Broadway hits to patriotic pieces and current vocal hits.
The band is based in Torrance, Westmoreland County, and performs under the direction of Commander Aaron S. Burke.
The concert is open to the public.
