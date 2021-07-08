The curtain will rise on Cresson Lake Playhouse’s stage with a production that pays homage to the musicals of the jazz age.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” will be staged July 13 through 18 at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. each night except July 18, when the show will be presented at 2 p.m.
Paul Seymour, the playhouse’s artistic director, who is serving as the director and musical director for the performance, said it’s amazing to be back after COVID-19 forced the closure of the 2020 season.
“When we had auditions, there was such a buzz and an excitement in the air. You could just tell that people were ready to be back at it, and it feels so good,” he said. “We fell right back into our old ways of doing it almost right away because people were missing it so badly.”
The production begins with the houselights down. A man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record – the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical.
The recording comes to life, and “The Drowsy Chaperone” begins as the man in the chair looks on.
Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.
“This is really a play within a play,” Seymour said. “It’s a comedy and it’s very funny with a lot of slapstick, post-vaudeville humor that audiences will absolutely eat up.”
Seymour said “The Drowsy Chaperone” was originally written as a show for a women’s engagement by a friend.
“It’s didn’t start out as a musical. It started out almost as a joke,” he said. “The lead character is a woman named Janet van de Graaff. That was the woman’s name in real life, and she took these characters and made them funny.
“Word got out in the theater community and Broadway heard about it, approached this woman and asked if she’d write a script for a full-scale musical.”
The show went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score.
The production is choreographed by Sierra Gdula and costumed by Jessica Davis.
The cast includes veteran actors Steve Guice as the man in the chair; Mariah Duman as Janet van de Graaff; Jessica Davis as the chaperone; Josh Duman as Adolpho; and Jacob Kopco as Robert.
“The cast is fantastic and are so excited, and it’s been a true collaboration,” Seymour said. “They’ve embraced the script.
“I told them when we started that each little moment in the show could be it’s own show, and I tasked them with the idea of taking all the creative stuff I gave them and taking it further, and they’ve done exactly that.”
He added that, when choosing the show, he wanted a light-hearted comedy to welcome people back to the theater.
“I didn’t feel like we could do a deep, heavy show because this isn’t the right time in the life of theater to do it,” Seymour said.
“When audiences come, they’re going to laugh from the beginning to the end and have a great time. There’s also some really beautiful, touching moments in this show.”
Show tickets are $14, $18 and $22.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.