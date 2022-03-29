JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown Music Department will present its annual spring concerts featuring the jazz ensemble at 3 p.m. Saturday and the concert choir and band at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The jazz ensemble concert will feature pieces by Herbie Hancock, Steve Miller and Sly and the Family Stone.
The concert choir’s repertoire will feature pieces by Franz Joseph Haydn, Salomone Rossi and Carl Strommen.
The concert band will feature the piece “American’s We” by Henry Filmore.
Admission is free.
As part of service projects, the concert choir will be collecting nonperishable food items to donate to local food banks.
The concert band will be collecting donations for the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.