Batter up for a festive Fourth of July celebration.
On Friday, the Johnstown Mill Rats will host “Fireworks and Freedom” to bring a patriotic atmosphere to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
“With the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra not playing their concert this year at the Point, we knew there would be a void, and we wanted to help try to fill that,” said Brennan Mihalick, the Mill Rats’ general manager.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the Mill Rats taking on the West Virginia Miners at 7 p.m.
In-game festivities will include music, Independence Day-themed inning breaks, games and a hot dog eating contest.
“We’ll have a sign-up at the front gate for anyone who’s interested in participating in the hot dog eating contest,” Mihalick said. “We’ll randomly select three contestants and they’ll come on the field and have 90 seconds to eat as many hot dogs as they can.”
Festivities will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.
“A lot of places just aren’t in a position to do fireworks this year, so it’s not only something we’re doing to add more fun to our games, but it’s also our way of giving back to the community,” Mihalick said.
Veterans and active-duty members of the military can receive free admission to the game by presenting their military identification at the main gate box office.
“Nothing goes better with freedom than veteran appreciation,” Mihalick said. “We’re going to give it a real freedom feel in the stadium.”
Tickets are available at shop.millrats.com, in the front office at 101 Main St., downtown Johnstown, and at the gates one hour prior to game time.
There will be no fireworks this year at The Galleria in Richland Township.
Additional fireworks displays in the region include:
• Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Berlin Community Grove, along Beulah Road, Berlin, 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Fort Bedford Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, at dusk on Sunday.
• Peoples Natural Gas Field, 1000 Park Ave., Altoona, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m. Sunday.
• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, Sunday, following the State College Spikes game at Medlar Field.
• Idlewild & SoakZone, Route 30 East, Ligonier, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 9 p.m. Sunday.
