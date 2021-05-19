Johnstown is set to rock at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
On Wednesday, festival Chairman Ron Carnevali announced that Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki, of Rusted Root, and Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers will headline the festival Oct. 1 and 2 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
"We have wanted to present Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers at the festival for years," Carnevali said during a press conference at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
"They are an act with almost limitless appeal for a wide range of audiences. We are thrilled to be presenting them on Saturday night of the 2021 festival."
Hornsby debuted with the multiplatinum 1986 album "The Way It Is."
From there, he's steered his way through a stint on keyboards for the Grateful Dead, writing music for Spike Lee's films and albums exploring jazz, bluegrass and contemporary classical music.
After taking the music world by surprise with his wide ranging, critically acclaimed 2019 album "Absolute Zero," the singer, songwriter, composer and bandleader has returned with a follow-up that picks up where its predecessor left off. "Non-Secure Connection" features 10 new songs, exploring a broad range of themes from civil rights to computer hackers, mall salesmen to the Darwinian aspects to AAU basketball.
"They're doing a big national tour and we're excited to bring a musician of this caliber to our stage," Carnevali said.
Michael Glabicki, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for Rusted Root, fuses musical mastery and shamanic inspiration into his music and live performances.
In his most prolific period to date, Glabicki is focusing his energy on his new band the Uprooted to carry on the legacy of Rusted Root's energetic music while recording new music for their debut album.
To honor the past, Glabicki is taking Uprooted on tour to perform the multi-platinum album "When I Woke" in its entirety.
"Uprooted featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root is one of the most-popular acts ever to come out of the Pittsburgh region, and they'll deliver a terrific show for us on Friday," Carnevali said.
"They're the next step in the progression of the Rusted Root sound."
AmeriServ Financial is serving as the festival's title sponsor for the 26th year.
"We are thrilled to be moving forward with JAHA (Johnstown Area Heritage Association) and the festival committee to bring this widely anticipated event back to our community," said Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc.
"The musical lineup is first rate and will definitely provide a much welcomed array of music choices for festivalgoers to enjoy."
The remaining 12 festival performers will be announced beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, one every 15 minutes, on the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival Facebook page.
Early bird two-day passes are $40, or $55 for a VIP pass, which includes access to the VIP Lounge and the site's full bar and indoor restrooms, as well as a tended viewing area at the mainstage.
Single day tickets will go on sale when early bird prices expire at 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Regular prices for passes are $50 for two-day passes, $65 for VIP and single-day tickets will be $25 for Oct. 1 and $40 for Oct. 2.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.floodcitymusic.com beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. Passes will go on sale in person at the Heritage Discovery Center on Friday.
