In observance of Flag Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project.
Kiwanis to display flags on Scalp Avenue
Tags
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Troopers search Cambria County election office; nominating petitions from primary race sought, solicitor says
- Moxham house fire that claimed two children appears to be accidental, Johnstown chief says
- Pittsburgh man dies while swimming at Paint Creek in Somerset County
- Father: Young son dies as a result of injuries from Moxham fire that killed daughter
- WATCH VIDEO | 'Longest day of my life': Ebensburg veteran, 95, manned cannon on D-Day
- 'Great place to live': Windber native to help market community to remote workers, young families
- Unfinished election certification postpones vote on emergency extension
- Marijuana grower adding 200 jobs, buying former mill
- Former Tomahawks: Robert Morris decision to drop hockey 'really hurts'; efforts launched to save programs
- State police spokesman confirms search warrant was served at Cambria elections office, offers no details
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.