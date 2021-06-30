In observance of the Fourth of July, East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project.
Kiwanis to display flags on Scalp Avenue
Tags
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Settlement near in $142 million UPMC Altoona lawsuit
- 'Right time, right place': New York transplant tries to curry favor with Johnstown diners
- 'An anyone cave': New brewery serves up beer, relaxed atmosphere in Ebensburg
- High-tech defense firm moving into former video store in Geistown
- Authority board OKs deal for new flooring at 1st Summit Arena; goal is to attract local sporting events
- Seven locally trained doctors join Conemaugh medical staff
- 'Good chaos': Thunder shows draw more than 2,000 to PNG Park
- Cambria sheriff dispute: Stonycreek Township solicitor says no evidence of candidate 'double dipping'
- See who's performing Saturday on Thunder in the Valley stages
- Ranger Pride Wrestling’s Bassett captures two national titles, Verrette wins Greco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.