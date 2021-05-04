Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in the lower level by Auntie Anne’s in The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
The concert will feature Gioachino Rossini’s “Overture to La Gazza Ladra,” “St. Louis Blues” and “Shenandoah.”
This year’s ensembles, the JSYO String Quartet, JSYO Violin Quartet and JSYO Woodwind Quintet, will perform at the concert.
There is no fee to attend.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Information: www.johnstownsymphony.org.
