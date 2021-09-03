JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In observance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present a free community concert at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The hour-long performance will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 near the Wall of Names at the Memorial Plaza in honor of the community’s response to the events of that tragic day.
The orchestra will perform Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”
The concert is open to the public and no tickets are necessary.
Those unable to attend can livestream the tribute concert on the Flight 93 National Memorial Facebook page and linked at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
“The Johnstown Symphony is honored to have been invited by the National Park Service and Friends of Flight 93 to present this concert at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 20th observance of this day that changed us forever, both as a region and a nation,” said Music Director James Blachly.
“This performance is an experience we are looking forward to sharing with the public, as our gift to our community. Music can speak to us all in ways that words cannot.”
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, an ensemble from the JSO will provide music as part of the luminaria ceremony by the Wall of Names.
The public is invited to attend.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said many members of the JSO family came together to make their appearances at the luminaria ceremony and the memorial tribute concert possible.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to perform as part of the 20th observance at the memorial,” she said. “The pride our community takes in its orchestra is evident in the support they have shown, and we’re fortunate to have incredible partnerships with an anonymous donor and the Riggs Family Foundation.”
She said additional support came from Florida and Pittsburgh, including FIS and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.
“The JSO board worked hard to raise the funding to provide this concert, commemorating a day that impacted us all so deeply, but particularly our Somerset County family,” Satava said.
Information regarding security and parking at the Flight 93 National Memorial can be found at www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm.
