The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced the addition of Mark Pasquerilla to the board of trustees for a three-year term.
He joins the board as the final in a series of eight new appointments to the board to close out JSO’s 92nd season.
The board of trustees is constituted by 18 community leaders from Allegheny, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties, and they meet monthly to provide fiscal and artistic oversight and chart the course of the organization.
