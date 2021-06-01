Johnstown Police K-9 Unit will hold a four-person scramble golf outing Sept. 25 at Windber Country Club, 132 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Lunch will be served at noon with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
Team and skills prizes will be awarded.
Cost per foursome is $400.
Sponsorship level opportunities are available.
Checks can be payable to Johnstown Police K-9 Unit and mailed to Reaman Auto Sales & Service, 2311 Bedford St., Johnstown, Pa. 15904.
For registration form or more information, call 814-244-8033 or email brett@reamanauto.com.
