Johnstown Police K-9 Unit will hold a four-person scramble golf outing Sept. 25 at Windber Country Club, 132 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.

Lunch will be served at noon with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Team and skills prizes will be awarded.

Cost per foursome is $400.

Sponsorship level opportunities are available.

Checks can be payable to Johnstown Police K-9 Unit and mailed to Reaman Auto Sales & Service, 2311 Bedford St., Johnstown, Pa. 15904.

For registration form or more information, call 814-244-8033 or email brett@reamanauto.com.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you