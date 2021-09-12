JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A decades-long musical career will be celebrated at this concert.
John Pencola Appreciation Night will be presented as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Area musicians will be coming together to express their appreciation to Pencola for his many years of bringing music to the Johnstown region.
“John has given so much to the musical life of this community that it felt appropriate for us do something in his honor; he just is the Johnstown music scene in many respects,” said Bill Brice, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series. “It’s going to be a real swinging evening, that’s for sure. And it’s going to be like an after hours jam session.”
At a young age, Pencola began playing piano, and as a teenager, he played in bands in local clubs.
He spent 10 years studying at the Johnstown College of Music, then on to Concord College in West Virginia, where he graduated and performed with the Concord Commanders.
Pencola earned a master’s degree in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He served as a music teacher and band director at Conemaugh Valley High School.
Pencola plays piano on a regular basis at Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck and is co-founder of Jazz in Your Face.
The concert will offer an evening of old standards with modern twists and enjoyable musical renditions.
Michael Bodolosky, who is director of the “John Pencola Tribute Band,” said in a discussion with Pencola he mentioned some people he’d like to perform with, and the concert evolved from there.
“The format that we’ve come up with is John is going to perform, too,” he said. “Then we’ll have him sit down and we’ll be playing for him.”
Scheduled to participate include Bodolosky, Nick Jacobs, Bob Insko, Shelly Insko, Zachary Bodolosky, John Bagnato, Jason Kush, Don Aliquo, Mary Ann Jacobs, Frank Filia, Larry Shaffer, Paul Walker, Josh Hillard, Bob Scholl, Don Aliquo Jr., Denise Canby, Allen Bixel and Jean Arcurio.
“These are people who throughout their musical careers have been touched by John,” Bodolosky said. “People are going to experience hundreds of years of musical experience from some of the best musicians in the region.”
The concert also will include stories and anecdotes about Pencola.
“John is such an amazing man and a true gentleman. This is going to be a wonderful evening,” Bodolosky said.
Following the concert, a reception will be held with light refreshments. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Pencola and the other musicians.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
