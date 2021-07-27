People might not be able to gather this year for Jehovah’s Witnesses annual convention, but the message can still be heard.
This year’s global convention – “Powerful By Faith!” – is on a streaming platform in more than 500 languages with programming available through August.
In 2020, COVID-19 caused the organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world, including the convention scheduled in Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, and launch a virtual event.
It was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters worldwide since 1897.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
This year’s program is being released in six weekend installments, each corresponding to a morning and afternoon session.
The first installment was released July 3 and 4.
The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22.
Topics for discussion include “Give Us More Faith,” “Put Up a Hard Fight For the Faith” and “If You Have Faith ... It Will Happen.”
In addition, a Bible drama on the prophet Daniel will be presented and it will explore how he reacts to temptations, trials and ridicule.
Those interesting in viewing the convention can visit www.jw.org.
There is no fee to stream the convention.
