JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Bottle Works received $16,000 grants from PA Humanities’ PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan) initiative.
PA Humanities awarded $1.4 million in recovery funds to 92 state organizations to strengthen and grow the humanities across Pennsylvania.
Recipients represent museums, historical societies, libraries and cultural institutions in 30 counties.
In addition to funding, grantees join the new PA SHARP Learning Network, a statewide learning group that fosters resource sharing, networking, professional development and mutual support.
