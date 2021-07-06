Music, food and activities are on tap at this weekend festival.
The 16th annual Jackson Township Community Festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park, 200 Adams Ave., off Route 271 in Vinco.
Brian McDermott, festival committee member, said the festival draws large crowds and is a great gathering for the community.
"The festival is something everybody looks forward to," he said. "It's almost like a homecoming for a lot of people who come see old friends and classmates. It's really is a community outreach to people young and old."
The festival will open with a car cruise-in at 5 p.m. Friday. There is no entry fee, and the first 75 vehicles will receive dash plaques.
"We close the streets off, and it's really one of the biggest draws of the festival with people bringing in all types of cars," McDermott said.
The band Fuse will entertain with rock music at 8 p.m.
More than 60 food and merchandise vendors as well as festival attractions and activities will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.
Booths and attractions will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The 5K run/walk, sponsored by Jackson Elementary School PTO, will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the fire hall.
Entertainment will feature Irish music with Tree at noon, country music with Crossroads at 2 p.m., That's What She Said at 4:30 p.m. and Flood City Brass Band at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the day will begin with Singer Hill Grace Brethren Church holding a community service at 10 a.m. under the tent.
Festival attractions and activities will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Johnstown Button Box will perform polka music at noon, and Bone Jacked Band will entertain with classic southern rock at 2 p.m.
"We try to have a variety of music and have something for everybody," McDermott said.
There will be plenty of activities for children, including a bounce house, face painting, crafts, hayrides, a petting zoo, battle of the barrel, tractor pull and cutest baby contest.
In addition, a basket party and 50/50 raffles will be held throughout the weekend.
"People coming to the festival will get that family atmosphere that we're trying to create," McDermott said. "There's a lot of family-oriented activities and that's what we want to encourage and keep going."
There is no admission fee.
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company will sponsor a beer and beverage tent.
For more information, visit www.jacksontwppa.com/festival.htm or www.facebook.com/Jackson-Heritage-Festival-275780779516157.
