The summer at Gallery on Gazebo is shaping up to be informative and entertaining.
The arts gallery, located at 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown, has kicked off its Summer Thyme Speaker Series and Sip and Savor events, and they’re providing people with the opportunity to learn more about the region and enjoy some tunes from local musicians.
“We want to get people downtown as well as make art more participatory,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director the gallery.
The Summer Thyme Speaker Series features speakers who bring an array of diverse topics.
Upcoming speakers include Jessica Satava, executive director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, who will speak at 7 p.m. June 22 on the power of music; Brad Clemenson, who will speak at 7 p.m. June 23 on the trail opportunities in the region; writer Hilary Hauck, who will speak at 6:30 p.m. June 29 on finding your family story to tell; Karen Esaias, with Dream Vacations, who will speak at 6:30 p.m. June 30 on being ready to travel; and Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, who will speak at 6:30 p.m. July 7 and give an update on Vision 2025.
Plans with Arlene Dudeck on making limoncello and Jennifer Diamond with Inkwell are being finalized.
A question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.
“This is really a nice group of speakers who want to share, and it’s an opportunity for people to engage with someone that they otherwise might not have the chance to,” Pawlowski said.
There’s no fee to attend the speaker series, and registration is not required.
Returning are the Sip and Savor events that will be held in the gallery’s open-air Piazza.
“We get nice crowds, and the Piazza is an intimate setting for music,” Pawlowski said. “It’s a fun time.”
Events will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. and include Sam Coco on July 2, Walt Churchey & Jackie Kopco on Aug. 6, Denise Baldwin on Sept. 3 and Barry Poglein on Oct. 1.
Those who attend will receive receive a glass of selected wine and light appetizers.
In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
Proceeds will benefit ongoing renovations at the Piazza.
Cost is $25 per person.
Reservations are required and can be done online at www.galleryongazebo.org/events.
“We want to offer activities for people that they find stimulating, engaging and educational, as well as provide experiences that they can share,” Pawlowski said.
For more information, call 814-539-4345.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @Kelly- Urban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.