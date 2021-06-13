Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.