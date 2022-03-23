GALLITZIN, Pa. – Frontier Girls Troop 213 will host an Easter egg hunt for adults on April 9 at the Gallitzin Athletic Field on Franklin Street.
Registration will begin at 6 p.m., with the egg hunt to start at 9 p.m.
Participants will hunt for eggs with candy, small and large prizes and gift cards.
There will be music and food vendors.
Participants must be 18 to attend.
Masks are required.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event.
Information: 814-207-0437 or 814-935-8798.
