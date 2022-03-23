Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.