Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through the Be A Loving Mirror Family Recovery Program, is teaching a free eight-week course for those affected by another’s substance addiction beginning Jan. 25 at Cambria County Academic Center, 110 Franklin St., Johnstown.
The course, sponsored by Behavioral Health of Cambria County, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
To enroll, email skarchner9@gmail.com or call 814-360-7590.
