Checkmate Entertainment will present a Memorial Day community cookout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 29 at 174-176 Dupont St., Johnstown.
There will be free food and drinks and musical entertainment.
A bounce house will be available for children.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 1:19 am
