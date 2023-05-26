CRESSON – Two former St. Francis University football players were ordered on Friday to stand trial in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at an off-campus house party in 2022.
Marcel Mami, 20, of Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of New Jersey, were held for court after a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
Mami and White appeared in street clothes with attorneys Paul Lang, of Bucks County, and Tyler Shultz, of Greensburg. Both men pleaded not guilty.
A allegedly victim, who no longer attends the university, said that on Feb. 4, 2022 she was an 18-year-old freshman.
The woman said she was drinking with friends at a dormitory before they walked to a party in the 200 block of St. Mary Street, in Loretto.
The woman described herself as being "dizzy" and "really drunk" and at one point did a "face plant" before being helped up by friends.
She said when they arrived at the party, 15 to 20 people were there. The woman said she was walking to the kitchen to get water when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder and then led her into the basement.
In graphic detail, she described how she was sexually assaulted by Mami and White.
"I gave no consent," she said. She told the court that at the time, she was feeling scared and disoriented.
Both Lang and Shultz challenged her testimony. At one point, the woman indicted that she gave her pants to the police as evidence. Loretto police officer Eric Allen testified that he did not have the woman's pants.
"She was lying to the court," Lang said.
Shultz said her testimony "lacked credibility."
Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites argued that credibility of a witness was not an issue at a preliminary hearing.
The rules of evidence by the Supreme Court for a preliminary hearing state the credibility of a witness isn't an issue.
"When the witness says something at the preliminary hearing, we ask the court to accept that and consider that as evidence," Polites said, after the hearing.
Loretto police charged Mami with rape, conspiracy and unlawful restraint. White was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, conspiracy and unlawful restraint.
Both men are free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.