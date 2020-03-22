Part of Sell Street was closed to traffic Sunday while crews from several fire departments battled an apartment fire in Upper Yoder Township.
The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Sell Street and Upper Yoder Assistant Chief Dan Conway said flames were visible on the upper floor when the first truck arrived on scene.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was doused within minutes but crews were still on scene clearing smoke from the structure at 3:15 p.m.
Johnstown, Conemaugh Township and Southmont fire departments were assisting on the call.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @tddavidhurst
