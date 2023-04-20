JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Criminal charges filed against three people accused of stealing a dog and five puppies were dismissed Wednesday after their accusers – Jerome and Carolyn Laboo – failed to show up for court, authorities said.
Now police are searching for the Laboos.
Charges against Rasheed Taylor and Lathifya Taylor, 33, both of Millcreek Road, and Tierra Watts, 34, of Franklin Street, were dropped after the Laboos did not appear for preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to complaint affidavit filed by Upper Yoder Township police, Jerome and Carolyn Laboo said five people allegedly forced their way into the home in the 2200 block of Franklin Street on April 6, brandished a knife, and stole a female bully dog and litter of five puppies valued at $50,000.
“Without the (Laboos) being present and without their testimony, we didn’t have sufficient evidence,” Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites said. “In light of that, the court dismissed the charges.”
Police are now questioning the accuracy of the Laboo’s story, which arresting officer Michael Novotny said was “embellished.”
“I’ve been trying to get them in here the last couple of days to make a statement, but they have not responded,” he said.
Novotny said the Taylors are the legal owners of the canines.
The Taylors told The Tribune-Democrat that they have been dog breeders since 2018. The Laboos were customers, but failed to make payments.
“We sold them a dog,” Lathifya Taylor said. “They could not make payments, therefore we took possession of the dog.”
Rasheed Taylor said they remained friends with the Laboos. The Taylors left the animals in the care of the Laboos while they attended a funeral in Philadelphia. The Taylors later returned for the dogs.
“We went to the house, and we were invited in,” Lathifya Taylor said.
Rasheed Taylor said the Laboos then called police and fabricated a story.
“The police came into my home with a search warrant, took all of our dogs and put them in the humane society,” Lathifya Taylor said. The dogs were later returned to the Taylors after they proved ownership of the animals.
Rasheed Taylor said he and Tierra Watts were released from Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after posting bond.
“We lost $5,000 that we can’t get back,” he said. “We should never have been in jail.”
Police are continuing the investigation.
