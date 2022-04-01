The following events will be held to benefit the Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech All Alumni:

• Ladies Day Out spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 120 Barron Ave., Johnstown.

Vendor spots are available by calling 814-248-9849.

• Spring is in the Air basket party will be held April 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the drawing at 1 p.m.

For tickets, call 814-248-9849 or 814-248-0799.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you