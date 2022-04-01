The following events will be held to benefit the Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech All Alumni:
• Ladies Day Out spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 120 Barron Ave., Johnstown.
Vendor spots are available by calling 814-248-9849.
• Spring is in the Air basket party will be held April 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with the drawing at 1 p.m.
For tickets, call 814-248-9849 or 814-248-0799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.