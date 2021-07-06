The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is working to ensure the arts survive and thrive into the future.
To assist in the effort, the arts center, at 1217 Menoher Blvd. in Westmont, has launched its 20th annual sustaining fund drive.
The goal of $40,000 has been set for the drive, which serves as the primary fundraising effort for the center each year.
The sustaining fund drive’s contributions provide operational support that allows the arts center to improve upon its quality of offerings in education, preserve outreach inclusion and provide free initiatives for the community, organizers said.
Karen Azer, the fund drive co-chairwoman and vice president of operations on the art center’s board of directors, said the arts center worked steadily on providing digital content during the pandemic and in-person programs in a variety of ways as the restrictions changed.
“It is so important to provide tangible offerings for our members and nonmembers,” Azer said.
“Your participation in our diverse activities is what has kept us going strong for 53 years. I could not be more pleased than to be part of a great community organization like the Community Arts Center.”
The annual fund drive campaign assists the arts center’s general operational needs. Through the funds, the center can afford to offer free programming, support Outbound Art’s outreach initiatives, maintain utility costs and contribute to additional areas of growth.
“Remember, no gift is ever too small, other than the one not given,” Azer said.
“We appreciate anything anyone can do during this time of recovery.”
Leonard P. Vigna, the fund drive co-chairman and arts center board member, said the arts center relies on financial support from members of the community and leaders are thankful for past contributions.
“Your continued support will help ensure the necessary resources are available for various educational programs and exhibits throughout the year,” he said.
The fund drive will run through May 2022.
Campaign brochures detailing the drive and how to contribute have been mailed out to area residents. They also can be picked up at the arts center.
Donations can be made through the art center’s website at www.caccc.org.
