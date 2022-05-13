Cambria County Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
The award, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver programs and services related to culture, history, literature and other humanities subjects.
Cambria County Library will use the grant funds to increase programming for populations that are typically underserved in humanities programming.
Information: cclsys.org.
