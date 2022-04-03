JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Bottle Works is continuing to work toward creating and providing meaningful programs and activities for the community.
To assist in the effort, the Johnstown arts organization has launched its 2022 membership drive with a goal of raising $75,000, and it giving new or rejoining members an opportunity to receive special perks and benefits throughout the year.
“This is a great time to become a member of the Bottle Works,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “We have a lot of exciting classes, workshop and special events happening this year. Membership to the organization guarantees individuals, couples, families and the community at large savings to our yearly programming.”
The funds raised help to provide operational dollars to support Bottle Works’ mission to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation and environmentally sustainable practices across generations.
“We had a soft launch for the first quarter of the year, and the community has been very supportive,” Tisinger said.
Bottle Works offers a variety of membership levels that include Personal Membership, $40; Arts Influencer Membership, $80; Family Fun Membership, $100; Arts Aficionado Membership, $250 to $499; Impacting the Arts, $500 to $999; and Rainmaker, $1,000 and over.
Along with supporting the arts and cultural experiences in the region, membership gives special discounts on classes, special events and rentals. Higher membership levels award discounted or free facility rentals, including Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden and the First National Bank Pop Plaza.
“Drive participation is crucial,” Tisinger said.
“Nearly 80% of our operational income comes from corporate and private gifts. Every donation helps us to be here for another year.”
Donations can be made online at www.bottleworks.org, by mailing in an membership application, or by visiting Bottle Works’ Gallery Shoppe, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
For more information about the membership levels and their benefits, call 814-535-2020.
