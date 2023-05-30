BOSWELL, Pa. – A Boswell woman was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of spraying a woman in the face with pepper spray during a family dispute, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Jessica Leigh Matsko, 42, of the 300 block of Susquehanna Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the area of First Alley when Matsko attempted to drive off with a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
A woman said Matsko bit her right hand when she grabbed the keys to prevent Matsko from driving while impaired, the affidavit said.
Matsko left the scene, but returned 10 minutes later and allegedly discharged pepper spray in her face. The woman told troopers she was concerned about her 95-year-old mother who was in the house.
When troopers arrived, they reportedly found Matsko intoxicated, irate and shouting.
Matsko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
