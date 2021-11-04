JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A legendary blues player is bringing his tour to Johnstown.
As part of the Oilhouse Live Series, Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner Joe Louis Walker will perform Thursday inside the heated Community Foundation Oilhouse at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The show also will include special guest funk rock band HABATAT.
Gates will open for the event at 6:30 p.m. HABATAT will perform at 7:30 p.m. with Walker taking to the stage at 9 p.m.
A true powerhouse guitar virtuoso, unique singer and prolific songwriter, Walker has toured extensively throughout his career and performed at the world’s most renowned music festivals.
His debut album, "Cold Is the Night on HighTone" announced his arrival, and his subsequent output has served to further establish him as one of the leading bluesmen on the scene.
"He's a huge bluesman and well recognized, and he brings everything which is really unique art because you're going to get gospel, blues, funk and jazz," said Todd Wagner, event organizer. "He's not new to this and goes back to San Francisco and playing around Jimi Hendrix and other greats like that."
According to Walker's bio, he took up guitar at age 14, and within a few years was known in the San Francisco Bay Area music scene playing blues with an occasional foray into psychedelic rock.
Transitioning into gospel music, he played with the Spiritual Corinthians until coming back to his blues roots.
Walker assembled the Boss Talkers, and merged many of his gospel, jazz, soul, funk and rock influences with his trademark blues sensibilities.
He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists including Branford Marsalis, James Cotton, Tower of Power, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Ike Turner and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.
"The concert will be a CD release party and the first show on the tour, so he's kicking it off in Johnstown and that's pretty unique," Wagner said. "He was just out opening up for George Thorogood, and he moves inside that level of artistry, so we're thrilled to have him."
Balance Restaurant will provide an exclusive menu of ribs, pulled pork, barbecue pork macaroni and cheese and soul veggie lettuce wraps. Tables will be set up in the Oilhouse second level for dining.
A cash bar will be available. Identification will be scanned at the door for those who intend to purchase alcoholic beverages.
"This is an opportunity at a nice price range to get a nice meal and see a show in downtown Johnstown," Wagner said.
The performance is sponsored by Asiago’s Tuscan Italian and Dale Oxygen Inc.
Advanced general admission tickets are $20. They are $30 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at events.eventgroove.com/event/Joe-Louis-Walker-55228, www.jaha.org or www.oilhouselive.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.