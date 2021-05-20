Take a chance and support good causes.
Richland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 849 will host a basket party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The event, which will benefit area veterans and the Johnstown Generals veterans hockey team, is being held in conjunction with the Heroes Cup Tournament that’s being held at the arena over the weekend.
“With COVID, it’s been hard to do fundraising for either organization, so we thought we’d hold the basket party during the hockey tournament and share the proceeds,” said Kelly Moyer, treasure of Richland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 849 and public affairs officer with the Johnstown Generals.
“This fits right in with our programs of helping veterans.”
There will be 100 baskets up for grabs.
“The baskets were donated by community members and businesses. We put the word out and the community has really rallied and helped us out a lot,” Moyer said.
Baskets include food, picnic- and movie-themed, cookware, children’s baskets, woodwork items, small appliances and gift certificates to area businesses and restaurants.
“We also have some unique items like a bird bar feeder that’s made out of a martini glass and bottle, and it’s really interesting,” Moyer said.
“There’s really a very nice selection.”
In addition, 10 larger items will be raffled off, including a signed Mario Lemieux jersey.
Information on the auxiliary will be available for those interested in learning more about the unit.
Cost is $5 for 26 chances or $20 for five sheets.
A live drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Johnstown Generals Official Fan Club Facebook page.
Basket pick-up will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the arena.
Moyer said proceeds will be used to help the Johnstown Generals cover tournament costs, along with purchasing hockey equipment and travel gear.
“The auxiliary’s half will go toward our local veterans and our community projects,” she said.
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, call 814-418-3660 or 814-691-3396.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.