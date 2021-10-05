The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre presentation of “Tales of Music & Monsters” scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been canceled.
Arts Center cancels show
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Kelly Urban
Reporter
