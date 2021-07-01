Art of Creation Camp for children in first through sixth grades will be held July 26 through 30 at University Park Church of God, 4070 Elton Road, Johnstown.
The camp will feature games, music, Bible lessons and art.
Campers will explore the ideas of God’s creation through art, using materials and unique processes.
Camp is limited to 20 children.
Proceeds will benefit Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Cost is $150.
For registration information, visit cefcambriacounty@gmail.com.
