JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This racing event will have you on the edge of your seat with excitement.
The Tri-State Arenacross Championship Series, presented by MXtire, is making a stop in the area with competition to be held Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The races mark the Pennsylvania debut for the racing circuit, which currently operates across West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.
Professional races will start at 7 p.m. nightly, with additional sessions for amateurs taking place in the morning and afternoon.
“This is an eight-race, four-venue series, and we’ve been doing this series for about three years,” said Camron Farmer, track manager for the racing series. “We have high expectations, and we provide a great show. We’re here for the family, and we try to have a good time.”
The professional races will showcase some of the top arenacross racers in the eastern U.S., while the early sessions will feature competitors of all ages and skill levels.
“Session one is the small bikes, and session two is the big bikes with pro guys, and we have some fast pros coming in,” Farmer said. “This is an open race, so if you own a dirtbike, you can come down and race with us. We get some of the fastest riders on the East Coast, and we also get some beginner riders.”
The track, which is composed of 240 tons of dirt, is under a quarter of a mile in length.
“Most arenacross track flows are kind of the same, but it’s putting in different jumps, obstacles and challenges,” Farmer said.
Riders from 35 states and Canada will compete in the series.
“That is amazing; we are the biggest amateur arenacross in the East Coast for last year, and we only seem to be growing from there,” Farmer said.
Those interested in racing can sign up the day of the event at the registration trailer.
Trophies will be awarded for amateur winners.
Professionals will be competing for a $10,000 purse.
Jeff Cernic, owner of MXtire and Pleasure Valley Raceway, who was instrumental in bringing the racing series to Johnstown, said that after talking with the promoter, he was able to secure Johnstown as a stop on the series.
“I love my town, and what a way to bring money into our community,” Cernic said. “These people are going to spend thousands of dollars here this weekend, not only at the arena, but at the hotels and restaurants, so it’s important to bring events like this into Johnstown.”
Cernic said with arenacross, people are going to see a lot of action, bar-banging and crashes.
“The winners are more excited than ever because it’s a hard-fought battle to win that race,” he said.
Farmer said those attending will be in for a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping show.
“They buy the whole seat, but they’ll only need the edge,” he said. “You’ll be standing up and hooting and cheering. There’s always something going on to entertain you.”
Spectators can attend all sessions.
Admission is $25 for adults, $16 for children 12 and younger and free for children 4 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information, call 814-536-5156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.