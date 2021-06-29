A concert series is kicking off for the summer with a whole lot of rocking and rolling.
The National Reserve, a nationally touring Americana act, with special guest Van Waylon, will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series July 9 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Van Waylon performing at 7 p.m. and The National Reserve taking to the stage at 9 p.m.
“The National Reserve has a great big Southern rock sound, and are a really dynamic live act,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association. “Together with local favorites Van Waylon, we think this is going to make for a fantastic evening of music at the park. We are grateful to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for making it possible.”
For nearly half a decade, The National Reserve has spent Friday nights lighting it up at Brooklyn bars, winning over fans with epic sets and a remarkable breadth of songcraft and showmanship.
Founded and fronted by singer-guitarist Sean Walsh, The National Reserve mine an archetypal musical seam, marrying gutbucket rhythm and blues, Laurel Canyon lyricism, New Orleans funk workouts, late night soul, and bluesy, boozy rock ’n’ roll to create their own timeless brand of American music.
With their 2018 release on Ramseur Records, “Motel La Grange,” the band has crafted a rich and raucous collection that instantly places them among Americana’s finest with its force, directness and performance not unlike some lost recording unearthed from the golden age of ’70s rock ’n’ roll.
The National Reserve last played in Johnstown at Peoples Natural Gas Park in 2018.
Classic rock band Van Waylon is a trio made up of Sebastian Steel on lead guitar, Ben Ressler on drums and Todd Harteis on vocals, bass and harmonica.
The band has become local favorites through frequent performances all across the region.
A food truck and bar will be onsite. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
