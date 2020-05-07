EBENSBURG – Cambria County officials on Thursday remembered Sheriff Bob Kolar as a dedicated professional who was always quick with a joke and who treated just about everyone he met like an old friend.
“Sheriff Kolar was a well-known figure in the courthouse,” President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said as he offered his condolences to Kolar’s family and the members of the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office.
“He greeted everyone with a smile. He was known for his conversations and his sense of humor. … Cambria County lost a great public servant.”
Kolar, 75, of Ebensburg, a former U.S. Marine and state trooper who had been Cambria County’s elected sheriff since 1998, died Wednesday evening. According to an obituary published in The Tribune-Democrat, he “died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones” after battling a blood infection for a month in the hospital.
A moment of silence was held in his honor at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners, and the entrance of the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg will be lit up in blue in his honor after dark through Saturday night.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Don Robertson, a former Johnstown Police Department detective, will act as sheriff and be paid accordingly until the governor fills the vacant position by commission. That’s in compliance with the section of Pennsylvania’s County Code that deals with what happens when a county sheriff dies in office, said county Solicitor William Gleason Barbin.
Chernisky said he expects the sheriff’s office to function smoothly under Robertson’s leadership.
“They’re professional,” he said. “They do a great job.
“They’re class people. I don’t think you’ll see a misstep at all. … They get things done. I don’t see a hiccup happening. Bob has laid a great foundation.
“He’s had high standards in the sheriff’s department, and he set that groundwork. Bob Kolar’s legacy will continue for a long time in Cambria County.”
Kolar was also the longtime president of the Cambria County Prison Board. Warden Christian Smith called him “a true advocate of what we do” and said he’ll be missed.
Commissioner Scott Hunt, who took office in January, said Kolar made him feel welcome at the courthouse soon after his election. Commissioner B.J. Smith also offered his condolences.
“Whenever I stopped into the courthouse or ran into him in public, he always acted like we were old friends,” Hunt recalled.
“When I took office earlier this year, Bob was one of the first to welcome me and maybe the friendliest person in the courthouse. He always had a story and a wisecrack to put a smile on my face.”
Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said Kolar was a longtime friend and golfing partner.
“He used to chase me when he was a state trooper, on my motorcycle,” Cernic said.
“We joked about that all the time because he said, ‘I knew who it was.’ He said, ‘Damn, I couldn’t catch you.’
“This was back in the early ’70s. We became friends then and remained friends until the time of his passing. We’re all going to miss his joking.”
“It’s a sad day for us here in Cambria County,” Chernisky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.