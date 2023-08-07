INDIANA, Pa. – A fund in honor of a late Johnstown native has been created at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Robert T. Flora Memorial Scholarship will provide support to students enrolled full-time at the school who are earning a degree in counseling or psychology.
Flora, who grew up in Moxham and graduated from Greater Johnstown High School, was a longtime psychologist and crisis prevention instructor who passed away in March.
Through his estate, $200,000 has been gifted to the university.
First preference for the fund is students from his alma mater and Bishop McCort Catholic High School or others from Cambria County.
Flora spent 30 years as a staff psychologist with the state at the Ebensburg Center and also chaired the behavioral management committee at the center.
The U.S. Army veteran earned a bachelor’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree from IUP and did additional post-graduate work from the
University of Pittsburgh before moving to Ebensburg.
IUP is one of several organizations that Flora left donations to with the purpose of helping others.
