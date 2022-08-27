JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fight broke out in Trojan Stadium on Friday that involved about 100 juveniles and adults, Johnstown police Sgt. Dan Price said.
Police responded to a call of a fight between two juveniles, and the brawl subsequently grew, Price said.
Price said some people were detained for information, and police are investigating claims that a person showed a firearm at some point during the incident.
As of Friday night, Price said there was no evidence of a firearm at the scene, but a review of video evidence, as well as witness interviews, will continue.
Five police officers responded to the scene in addition to school district resource officers, he said. As soon as police arrived, people began to disperse, he said.
The altercation unfolded after a rain delay before halftime of the football game, he said.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the administration has no information about what incited the fighting.
The game had already been postponed due to weather by the time the fight began, she said. The game is scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“The students involved will face expulsion,” she said. “We will have extra security on site for the game Saturday.”
Price encouraged anyone who has information about the incident to call the department’s non-emergency number at 814-539-0889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.