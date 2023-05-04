Author Leonard LaPlaca admits it felt “uncomfortable, scary and awkward” to write his first novel, “Morag’s Saga.”
“This was natural and to be expected because I was stepping out of my comfort zone,” he said.
LaPlaca, a Windber resident, previously wrote three nonfiction books that dealt with positivity, self-improvement, reality thinking and personal exploration.
Those themes are also present in “Morag’s Saga,” the story of a vivacious young woman who suddenly faces a series of tragedies. She relied on what LaPlaca called “outstanding, effective coping strategies” that people can use to navigate difficult challenges in their lives.
“What’s amazing about these effective coping strategies is you can use them anytime. You can use them anywhere,” LaPlaca said. “Anyone can use them. You do not have to go to a doctor. You do not need a prescription. It’s amazing. No harmful side effects. They’re free. They’re God-given strategies. They’re miracle drugs because they have no harmful side effects.”
LaPlaca hopes his new book also encourages people to read more in their day-to-day lives.
“The book is not about me because a person wrapped up in himself makes a pretty small package,” LaPlaca said.
“But the book is about the power of ideas and the importance of reading. I’m nearly 82. If I get down on my knees and implore the readers to do just one thing, that would be to make reading a daily habit.
“Being nearly 82, I’m not going to get down on my knees. I might not get back up, but reading is to the mind as exercising is to the body.”
“Morag’s Saga” and his three other books are available at Precious Metals & Diamond Co., 1011 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township. LaPlaca can be reached at 814-321-1093.
He is also launching a podcast with local radio personality Bo Moore called “Bo and Len’s Ongoing Saga” that deals with the themes that LaPlaca often writes about. They recorded 13 half-hour episodes. The series is scheduled to officially debut on multiple platforms, including iHeart and Amazon, on May 15, although some episodes are already posted.
“He’s fascinating just the way he can remember all these little person philosophies,” Moore said. “He’s like a walking encyclopedia of all these things.”
Dave Sutor can be reached at 814-532-5056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.