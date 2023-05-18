EBENSBURG, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, will host “Small Games of Chance: Understanding the Law” seminar from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the gymnasium at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
The event will provide information on the updated Pennsylvania small games of chance laws and how they will impact nonprofits or eligible organizations.
Participants also will learn about the application process, permitted games and special occasion permits.
The guest speaker will be Christopher Burns from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
To register, call 814-266-2277 or visit www.senatorlangerholc.com/small-games-registration.
