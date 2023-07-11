JOHSNTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, will hold a free license plate replacement event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown, and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ghost Town Trail parking lot, South Julian Street at Young Peoples Community Center, Ebensburg.
The events will provide area residents with the opportunity to have damaged and illegible license plates replaced for free.
All Pennsylvania license plates, including personalized and specialty plates, are eligible for replacement.
Information: 814-266-2277.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.