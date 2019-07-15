A Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, was signed into state law on Monday.
The legislation, which received unanimous support in both chambers, calls for:
• Preserving rape kits, without charge, during the full statute of limitations period.
• Informing alleged victims of any kit results, including DNA matches and toxicology reports.
• Providing information, in writing, about policies governing collection and preservation of kits.
• Receiving 60-day written notice of any plan to destroy or dispose of evidence.
• Granting further inspection of kits.
• Not preventing victims from – or charging for – receiving a forensic medical exam.
• Informing victims of rights.
“A lot of times, victims will have that done and it takes a while for them to have the courage to come forward to be able to ultimately get that prosecuted,” Langerholc said. “We want to preserve all the evidence we can to ensure that they get justice.”
Langerholc, a former Cambria County assistant district attorney, compared the legislation, which he introduced earlier this year, to local laws and procedures.
“I can tell you that we’re fortunate in Cambria County because I’ve have the opportunity to tour the sexual response at Conemaugh (Memorial Medical Center) and they – and even the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office – have a protocol in place, which kind of mirrors this law, which will be uniform across the commonwealth,” Langerholc said. “Cambria was one of the first to kind of deal with that aspect of it.”
His bill was one of six pieces of legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on Monday that expand protections for victims of sexual assault, dealing with the issues of female genital mutilation, victim testimony, procedures of anonymous victims, witnesses with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder, and the list of crimes for which an out-of-court statement made by a child under 12 can be used.
One bill altered the Crime Victims Act to allow victims to attend criminal proceedings unless the court determines a victim’s testimony would be materially altered if the individual heard other testimony. Another banned bringing up a victim’s past sexual history while prosecuting certain alleged crimes.
Earlier this year, Langerholc introduced bills that mirrored those bills that were eventually signed into law.
“These survivors deserve justice, rights and resources,” Langerholc said. “As they attempt to heal, they should not be re-victimized by the criminal justice system. Today we strengthen victim rights and provide more justice and resources to those who have been affected. Today, we say your voice will be heard and we stand with you in this commonwealth.”
