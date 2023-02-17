HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced Friday his intention to conduct a fact-finding public hearing on hazardous materials transported by rail in Pennsylvania.
“The recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has generated tremendous concern over the transportation of hazardous materials by railroads through our communities,” Langerholc said in a press release. “It is vital that this committee address these questions while reviewing the federal and state laws, regulations and policies. The residents of this commonwealth deserve answers.”
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train of 150 railroad cars – 20 of them carrying hazardous materials – derailed in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border with Beaver County. Three days later, Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled burn of the train cars containing vinyl chloride, which created national attention to the safe transport and management of hazardous materials by rail.
The Senate Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the state Capitol, North Office Building, Hearing Room 1, to collect factual information on rail safety. The public is invited to submit questions on the transportation of hazardous materials by railroads at the following website: SenatorLangerholc.com/rail-safety.
