In a joint release, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Cambria Clearfield announced their support for Comcast’s expansion of broadband network access in portions of northern Cambria and southern Clearfield counties.
“This investment from Comcast couldn’t come at a better time. Recent closures of schools and businesses in rural areas like Clearfield and northern Cambria counties have certainly highlighted the need for broadband,” Langerholc said in the release. “I’m grateful Comcast has taken positive steps to assist the residents of these areas which will add a significant boost to the economic and educational opportunities that this service will offer.”
With this extension, 3,900 rural addresses in portions of the townships of Chest, Clearfield, Dean, Reade and White in Cambria County will now have access to all Xfinity services, including gigabit broadband internet.
The boroughs of Coalport, Glen Hope and Irvona and township of Beccaria in Clearfield County will receive the same access, according to the release.
Businesses in these areas will get the full suite of Comcast Business products, including ethernet network speeds up to 100 gigabits-per-second.
“As a legislator who represents primarily underserved, rural areas of the Commonwealth, I’m glad to see this much-needed upgrade take place. I hope it is the latest ‘next step’ in giving our constituents a higher level of something that in many ways has become a basic need in today’s world,” Sankey said.
Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Keystone Region, added that the company is “pleased” to further invest in the residents and businesses in state and recognizes the important role Comcast plays in connecting Pennsylvanians to all that technology offers.”
The first of these new services are expected to be available this fall and availability to the entire service area will be complete in the spring of 2021, the release states.
Additionally, Langerholc is the prime sponsor of a bill that would create a grant program to extend installation of broadband services in underserved areas.
Senate Bill 835 would “build on this announcement and provide much-needed broadband services to other areas in the Commonwealth.”
