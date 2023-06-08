JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Senate Labor & Industry Committee has advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. aimed at connecting people in recovery from substance abuse with job opportunities.
Langerholc, R-Richland Township, first introduced the Recovery to Work concept as a pilot program in 2019, calling it a “key component in combating Pennsylvania’s heroin and opioid epidemic.”
“An often-overlooked characteristic of this epidemic is the vicious cycle that many individuals with a history of a substance use disorder fall into when trying to find, secure and maintain steady employment,” Langerholc said.
“We urgently need to break this cycle, and I believe Recovery to Work can help.”
Langerholc’s goal is to allow local workforce development boards to tailor the program to meet local employers’ labor needs, enabling people in recovery to receive job training for careers in occupations that that region needs to fill.
The pilot program would be spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The legislation would provide incentives for businesses and job-training providers to participate in the program, he said.
The measure now moves to the full Senate for consideration.
