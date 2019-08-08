State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, has added three satellite office locations to give residents more local access across his district.
In addition to three full-time offices already in place across the region, the following offices will be staffed one day a month:
• 248 Main St., Suite 100, Johnstown (first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
• NORCAM Building, 4200 Crawford Ave., Northern Cambria (second Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
• Broad Top Township Building, 124 Hitchens Road, Defiance (third Tuesday of the month from 10 am to 3 p.m.)
Langerholc also has full-time offices at 999 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township; Clearfield and Bedford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.